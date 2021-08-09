﻿Mabalacat boosts anti-Covid measures with new isolation hub

The city government here has opened a 100-bed makeshift swabbing and isolation facility for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patients.

City Mayor Crisostomo Garbo on Monday said the facility, which opened on Sunday, is in addition to the existing number of hospital and isolation beds dedicated to Mabalaqueños suffering from Covid-19 infection.

“The Mabalacat City Swabbing and Isolation Center is now complete and operational,” he said in an official social media post.

The 100-bed capacity facility is housed inside two big-sized tents and is complete with four tower-type air conditioning units.

Aside from the isolation and swabbing hub, the city also has a vaccine storage facility that houses biomedical freezers, which can store vaccines in required temperatures.

At present, the city government has inoculated more than 70,000 residents against Covid-19 out of its 293,244 total population.

Its target to ensure population protection is 60 percent or a total of 174,000 residents by November this year.

Source: Philippines News Agency