﻿Luzon’s 1st int’l cruise ship terminal project right on track

The long wait for the start of full-blast operations of the first international cruise ship terminal (ICST) in Luzon will soon be over.

Construction works for the project are already 50 percent complete despite the restrictions being implemented by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) in Bicol due to the rising cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)-Bicol regional director Virgilio Eduarte, in an interview on Tuesday, said the civil works of the cruise ship terminal located between the panoramic Albay Gulf and the majestic Mayon Volcano here are not hampered by quarantine protocols in the region.

“The project considered as another world-class travel facility is expected to become operational on September 24 this year and the passengers will surely enjoy a full view of the majestic Mt. Mayon when ships dock at the Albay Gulf,” he said.

Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Alfredo “Pido” Garbin Jr. said they helped expedite the release of the initial budget of PHP150 million out of the PHP450 million total project cost that paved the way for the immediate start of the cruise ship terminal project last January.

“The tourist-drawing project is anticipated to continue because the ‘Build, Build, Build’ program of the government is exempted from the pandemic protocols. The workers must strictly observe the health and safety protocols in the workplace,” he added.

Mayor Noel Rosal, in a separate interview, said the ICST is a welcome addition to the infrastructure development that will uplift the tourism industry in the city by boosting the arrivals from different countries of the world.

Rosal said the project includes a seaport that can accommodate a 300-meter long tourism cruise ship.

“Upon completion of the project, Legazpi will be the second city after Tagbilaran City in Bohol to have an international passenger cruise ship terminal,” he said.

The ICST is expected to attract more tourists because of its strategic location that offers a perfect view of the cone-shaped Mayon Volcano.

Source: Philippines News Agency