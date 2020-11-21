﻿LTO warns Caraga residents vs. online licensing scam

The Land Transportation Office in Caraga Region (LTO-13) has warned residents in the area about an emerging scam that entices people to register and obtain drivers’ licenses through online transactions.

LTO-13 Director Nordy Plaza told Philippine News Agency Friday that he has already directed LTO district offices in the region to help disseminate the information to warn residents of this modus.

“I am warning the public on this Facebook Page named Land Transportation Online Assistant. This is a scam and is being run by unscrupulous people, which our office does not condone,” Plaza said.

He said the group would offer assistance to those who wanted to apply for a driver’s license, especially those who cannot personally transact with the LTO.

“All LTO services are transacted in LTO offices. This must be clear to the people of Caraga for them not to be scammed and to ensure that all their transactions are valid,” he said.

He also urged the public to report immediately to any LTO district and extension offices any individual soliciting or offering any fraudulent online transactions.

LTO-13 chief operations officer Urbano Maglines, Jr. said Thursday personnel from the agency’s law enforcement division have been tasked to monitor the illegal online transactions in the area.

“So far, we have not received any report on people falling victims to this scam here in our region. But we are not taking any chances; that’s why we are intensifying our information drive now,” Maglines said.

He said obtaining a valid driver’s license would require the applicant to personally appear at the LTO office for an examination and fingerprinting. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency