﻿LTO checks Pampanga PUJs’ compliance with health protocols

The Land Transportation Office (LTO), in partnership with the provincial government of Pampanga, conducted Thursday a random inspection of public utility jeepneys’ (PUJs) compliance with minimum health protocols.

This was in response to the rising number of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in the province.

In a video interview, LTO 3 (Central Luzon) Director Eduardo de Guzman said they deployed personnel to strategic locations in the province to check whether the drivers, as well as passengers, are complying with health protocols, such as the observance of safe physical distancing.

“We are checking the PUJ drivers and the passengers kung sumusunod sila sa mga guidelines, kasi nag-spike na naman ang Covid-19 cases (if they are complying with guidelines as coronavirus cases have spiked again). This is coordination with the provincial government to prevent, if not totally eliminate, the Covid-19 cases,” de Guzman said.

He said they reminded jeepney drivers not to allow passengers to ride without face masks and shields.

The mandatory use of face masks and shields aims to provide the riding public with an additional and essential layer of protection to reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19.

Aside from denying entry to those not wearing face masks and shields, de Guzman said those who exhibit low- or high-grade fever would also not be allowed to board PUJs.

He said the PUJ drivers should also properly fix the plastic barriers installed in their vehicles to reduce the spread of the virus.

“Today, what we are doing is just information dissemination to remind them of the health protocols. But next time, we will apprehend those who will violate. Let us help each other and work as one here,” de Guzman added.

As of March 24, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the province has risen to 9,162 with 1,084 active cases.

The total number of those who recovered from the disease is 7,613, while those who died were 465

Source: Philippines News Agency