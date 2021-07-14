﻿LTO-CAR enforcers use body cam in ops

Enforcers of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) have started using body cameras to show proof of a driver’s violation, legitimizing the apprehension and the public’s protection against misbehavior of personnel.

Francis Rae Almora, regional director of the LTO-CAR, on Wednesday said they have equipped their law enforcement officers (LEO) who implement the land transportation laws on the national roads with body cameras.

Aside from proof of legitimacy of the apprehension, their personnel’s manner of performing their job is also recorded, guiding the office in case of complaints from the public.

“They wear body cameras because there are some sarcastic drivers who assert improper apprehensions especially for the seatbelt law,” he said.

He said the office bought an initial 16 body cameras, which are used by enforcers in the region when they are on duty.

“There are drivers who when flagged-down by enforcers for non-use of the seatbelt already use them while parking their vehicle and when the enforcers approach the vehicle, the seatbelt is already connected and argues for being illegally apprehended,” he said.

“The body camera is a protection against sarcastic drivers and protection against accusation of illegal apprehension because the camera can record everything even before they are flagged down,” he said.

Almora said penalty for non-use of seat belts depends on the type of vehicle and the violator — driver or front-seat passenger.

He said the driver of a public utility vehicle whose passenger is not using a seatbelt is penalized with PHP1,000, and if it is a front seat passenger who is not using a seatbelt, the driver will be charged PHP3,000 on the first offense–PHP2,000 for the driver and PHP1,000 for the passenger.

He said the amount increases for repeat offenders.

