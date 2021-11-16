﻿LRTA administrator Berroya passes away at 74

Light Rail Transport Authority (LRTA) administrator and retired police general Reynaldo Berroya, 74, passed away on Monday, Department of Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said.

In a Facebook post, Tugade conveyed his “condolences and solicitude” to Berroya’s family and noted that the late general was “one of the most courageous and dedicated public servant and defender of the Republic.”

“His was an exceptional leadership, which he proudly exhibited throughout his term and management at the LRTA,” Tugade said.

As of writing, there was no reported cause of death.

Tugade said Berroya was “instrumental” in revitalizing the country’s transport system, particularly the railway sector.

“I will always remember Gen. Rey as the officer who commanded with authority, but also with irreverence, wit and humor just to lighten and brighten the issue at hand. At his very core is the essential trait of discipline which enabled him to lead with distinction,” Tugade said.

Berroya was appointed as the LRTA’s — the operator and maintenance provider of the Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT-2) — administrator in 2017, was general manager of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) in 2013 and served as undersecretary and assistant secretary of the DOTr.

Source: Philippines News Agency