﻿LRT-2 trip to Antipolo City starts in June

The Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT-2) extension, consisting of two stations from Marikina City to Masinag in Antipolo City, will start operations in June, Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Arthur Tugade said Thursday.

Tugade inspected Thursday the rail line’s two newest stations – Marikina and Antipolo – connecting Metro Manila’s west side, from Recto Station to the east side, Antipolo Station.

“Kasalukuyan po tayong nagsasagawa ng isang inspeksyon sa LRT-2 Antipolo Station, na sa susunod na buwan ay pormal nang bubuksan (We are currently conducting an inspection at the LRT-2 Antipolo Station, which will be officially launched next month),” Tugade said in a Facebook post.

Once operational, travel time from Manila to Antipolo, Rizal will only take 40 minutes compared to a three-hour bus or jeepney ride.

The two newest stations would add four kilometers to the existing 11 stations 13.8 kilometers-long, from Santolan in Pasig City to Recto in Manila.

The rail line’s extension was supposed to be inaugurated last April 26 this year but movement restrictions due to Covid-19 caused delays in the construction and testing phase.

The final stages of installation, testing, and commissioning for the LRT-2 East Extension’s overhead catenary system, power systems, and signaling will be completed before its inauguration, the DOTr said.

With the additional stations, passenger capacity per day is expected to increase by 80,000.

LRT-2 quarantine facility

Tugade also visited the Light Rail Transit Authority’s (LRTA) quarantine facility at its depot in Santolan Station.

With a capacity of 13 beds, the quarantine facility is also equipped with vital signs monitoring and emergency rescue equipment to support the needs of the LRT-2 workers.

Currently, there is a single patient exhibiting mild symptoms at the facility supported 24 hours by nurses, while there are on-call doctors for patients needing immediate treatment, assessment, and recommendation.

“Para sa mga severe cases, may mga naka standby na ambulansya sa pasilidad na kung saan, maaring maitakbo ito sa pinakamalapit ng hospital (For severe cases, there is an ambulance at the facility that can drive these individuals to the nearest hospital),” the LRT-2 said

Source: Philippines News Agency