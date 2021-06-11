﻿LRT-2, MRT-3 offer free rides on Independence Day

MANILA – The Light Rail Transit-2 (LRT-2) and Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) will offer free rides during rush hours on Saturday as a way of marking the 123rd Independence Day.

Trips of passengers of LRT-2 (Recto Avenue, Manila to Araneta Center, Cubao) and MRT-3 (North Avenue, Quezon City to Edsa, Pasay City) will be free of charge from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

LRT-1 (Baclaran, Parañaque to Roosevelt, Quezon City) has yet to make an announcement as of posting time.

“Sa darating na ika-12 ng Hunyo 2021, magbibigay ng libreng sakay ang DOTr (Department of Transportation) MRT-3 bilang pakikiisa ng ahensya sa paggunita ng ika-123 anibersaryo ng proklamasyon ng Araw ng Kasarinlan ng Pilipinas (This coming June 12, 2021, the DOTr MRT-3 is set provide free rides as part of the agency’s celebration of the 123rd anniversary of the Philippine Independence Day),” MRT-3 said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

LRT-2 currently operates from 5 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Cubao) and 9 p.m. (Recto) and is set to open the East Extension project that will add the Masinag, Antipolo station from Santolan, Marikina

Source: Philippines News Agency