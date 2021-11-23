﻿LRT-1 to suspend ops for 3 Sundays for upgrade works

The Light Rail Transit Line 1 will be closed for three Sundays to complete necessary works for the upgrade of its signaling system.

In an advisory on Monday, Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC), the operator and maintenance provider of the LRT-1, said the train service will be suspended on Nov. 28, 2021; Jan. 23, 2022; and Jan. 30, 2022.

“LRMC, together with its contractor, will be performing a series of test runs and trial runs along the LRT Line 1 on the identified dates to confirm the readiness of the new signaling system for LRT-1,” the LRMC said.

It said railway signaling systems are used to direct railway traffic and keep trains always clear of each other, likening it to a “traffic light system” but for trains.

The upgrade to the new “Alstom signaling system,” it said, is necessary to accommodate the commercial use of the LRT-1’s new 4th-generation trains to be rolled out middle of 2022.

Enrico Benipayo, LRMC Chief Operating Officer, asked for the understanding of LRT-1 passengers and noted that the upgrades would be “beneficial in the long run”.

“We look forward to the many exciting developments lined up for LRT-1 in 2022. The migration to the new signaling system underscores LRMC’s commitment in modernizing the LRT-1 and delivering better service to our customers,” Benipayo said.

Source: Philippines News Agency