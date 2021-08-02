﻿LPG, pump prices up anew this week

After a price rollback last week, oil prices are up again this week starting Tuesday morning.

In separate advisories, Cleanfuel, Petro Gazz, Seaoil and Shell announced a big-time hike on prices of gasoline by PHP1.05 per liter and PHP0.80-increase per liter of diesel.

Seaoil and Shell will also increase kerosene prices by PHP0.75 per liter.

Other oil firms are expected to follow suit.

It was just last Tuesday that oil players implemented less than a peso rollback on their prices.

Department of Energy data show that gasoline prices are currently higher by PHP12.85 than a year ago, while diesel prices are higher by PHP10.30 and kerosene by PHP8.70 per liter.

Meanwhile, prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) products are also up for the month of August.

Petron increased PHP3.35 per kilogram of LPG, while Solane-branded LPG went up by PHP3.27 per kilogram.

The adjustments reflect PHP35.97 to PHP36.85 increase in prices of a regular 11-kilogram LPG cylinder.

Source: Philippines News Agency