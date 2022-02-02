﻿LPG price up by P44 per 11-kg cylinder starting Feb. 1

The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is set to increase by PHP4 per kilogram starting Tuesday.

This translates to a PHP44-hike for a regular 11-kilogram LPG cylinder.

LPG brands that implemented the price hike include Petron, Phoenix Super LPG and Solane.

Auto-LPG prices also increased by PHP2.24 per liter for Phoenix and by PHP2.23 per liter for Petron.

The price adjustments were effective as early as 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

“These reflect the international contract price of LPG for the month of February,” Petron said in its advisory.

Source: Philippines News Agency