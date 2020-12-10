﻿LPA to bring scattered rains across Luzon Thursday

A low pressure area (LPA) spotted 35 kilometers southwest of Alabat, Quezon will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms across parts of Luzon, the weather bureau said on Thursday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the weather condition will be experienced over Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Region 4A (Calabarzon), Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, and Pangasinan.

The northeast monsoon affecting extreme northern Luzon will continue to cause light rains over Batanes and the Babuyan Islands.

Localized thunderstorms will cause isolated rain showers over the rest of the country.

Meanwhile, moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will continue to prevail over the northern and western sections of northern Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said.

Source: Philippines News agency