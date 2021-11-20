﻿LPA to bring rain showers over Camarines, Quezon

Camarines provinces and Quezon will experience scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the low-pressure area (LPA), the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Friday.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, PAGASA said the LPA was last tracked 205 kilometers east northeast of Virac, Catanduanes.

PAGASA weather forecaster Ezra Bulquerin said fair weather will prevail over the rest of the country, as the LPA has a slim chance of developing into a tropical depression.

The rest of Luzon will have isolated light rains caused by the northeast monsoon.

On the other hand, the Visayas and Mindanao will have isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will continue to prevail over northern Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas.

Source: Philippines News Agency