﻿LPA spotted west of Coron, Palawan

A low-pressure area (LPA) that has been spotted 405 km. west of Coron, Palawan, and embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), will affect Luzon and the Visayas.

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin on Saturday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms brought by the ITCZ will prevail over Palawan.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms brought by the ITCZ and localized thunderstorms, meanwhile, will prevail over Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

Moderate to strong winds headed east to northeast will blow over Extreme Northern Luzon, bringing moderate to rough coastal waters.

Winds for the rest of Northern Luzon will be light to moderate and headed east to northeast, with slight to moderate seas.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds headed southwest to southeast, with slight to moderate coastal waters.

The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 24°C to 31°C; Baguio City, 16°C to 23°C; Lipa City, 25°C to 31°C; Puerto Princesa City, 25°C to 31°C; Metro Cebu, 24°C to 31°C; and Metro Davao, 25°C to 33°C.

