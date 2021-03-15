﻿LPA spotted southeast of Puerto Princesa

A low-pressure area (LPA) was spotted 210 km. southeast of Puerto Princesa City in Palawan on Saturday, bringing rains to parts of the country.

In its daily weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to the Visayas, and the regions of Caraga, Northern Mindanao, the Zamboanga Peninsula, Bicol, Mimaropa, and Calabarzon.

The northeast monsoon will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains to Batanes and the Babuyan Islands.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers brought by localized thunderstorms.

Winds in northern Luzon and the eastern sections of central and southern Luzon will be moderate to strong and headed northeast, fanning moderate to rough coastal waters.

In the Visayas and the rest of Luzon, there will be light to moderate winds headed southeast to northeast, with slight to moderate coastal waters at 0.6 to 2.1 meters.

In Mindanao, light to moderate winds will blow southwest to southeast, with slight to moderate coastal waters.

The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 23°C to 30°C; Baguio City, 15°C to 24°C; Puerto Princesa City, 25°C to 28°C; Metro Cebu, 24°C to 29°C; and Metro Davao, 25°C to 31°C.

Source: Philippines News Agency