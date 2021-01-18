﻿LPA spotted east southwest of Davao City

A low pressure area (LPA) was estimated at 490 kilometers east southwest of Davao City, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Sunday.

In its 5 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA also said the tail-end of frontal system (shear line) and northeast monsoon are affecting the eastern section of southern Luzon and the rest of Luzon, respectively.

The tail-end of a frontal system will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, and Quezon.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to northeast monsoon

PAGASA warned of possible flash floods or landslides during moderate to heavy rains.

It also reported that Luzon will have moderate to rough coastal waters while the rest of the country will have slight to moderate.

Sunday’s minimum temperature is 23.0°C while the maximum temperature is 29.6°C, PAGASA said.

