﻿LPA over Pacific likely to enter PAR after Christmas

The low pressure area (LPA) over the Pacific is now expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) either on December 26 or 27, the weather bureau said in an update on Wednesday.

The LPA has a 60 to 70 percent chance to develop into a tropical depression, added the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) in a statement.

In its Wednesday morning forecast, Aldczar Aurelio of PAGASA said the LPA was last located 1,350 kilometers east of Mindanao.

PAGASA said the LPA is now likely to be closest to the landmass of Mindanao on the evening of December 29 or on December 30.

The public is advised to take precautionary measures, and remain vigilant against unofficial information coming from unverified sources. Information can be obtained via PAGASA’s website, and on its official social media accounts.

The weather bureau earlier forecast one or two tropical cyclones to form or enter the country this month.

Source: Philippines News Agency