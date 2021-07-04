﻿LPA off E. Samar may develop into TD within 24 hours

MANILA – The low pressure area off the coast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar may develop into a tropical depression (TD) within 24 hours as it moves northwest towards extreme northern Luzon.

In its 5 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA, last observed 780 kilometers east of Guiuan, is not directly affecting the country.

Once it develops into a TD, it will be named “Emong”.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 may be hoisted over areas in extreme northern Luzon in anticipation of possible strong breeze to near gale conditions.

Meantime, another LPA developed at 8 p.m. Saturday in the vicinity of Southern Luzon.

PAGASA weather forecaster Aldczar Aurelio said once this develops, it will be named “Fabian”.

As of 4 a.m. Friday, the weather disturbance was estimated over the coastal waters of Torrijos, Marinduque.

While it is less likely to develop into a tropical depression within 24 hours, the weather disturbance will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, Metro Manila, Rizal, northern Quezon including the Polillo Islands, Laguna, Cavite, Batangas, Mindoro provinces, and Calamian Islands.

Isolated flash floods and rain-induced landslides are possible during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency