﻿LPA off E. Samar develops into tropical depression

MANILA – The low pressure area of Guiuan, Eastern Samar developed into tropical depression “Emong,” the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said on Sunday.

In its 11 bulletin, PAGASA said the center of “Emong” was estimated based 700 kilometers East Northeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar or 790 km East of Catarman, Northern Samar.

The tropical depression has maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness up to 55 kph.

PAGASA said “Emong” is likely to remain as a tropical depression throughout the forecast period as it is forecast to continue moving northwestward at 25 kph until Monday morning.

“On the forecast track, the center of the tropical depression may traverse over Batanes-Babuyan Islands area between tomorrow evening and Tuesday morning,” it added.

The weather bureau advised the public and the concerned disaster risk reduction and management offices “to take all necessary measures to protect life and property.”

“Persons living in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards are advised to follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials. For heavy rainfall warnings, thunderstorm/rainfall advisories, and other severe weather information specific to your area, please monitor products issued by your local PAGASA Regional Services Division,” it added.

PAGASA hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 in effect over Batanes and some localities in Cagayan, including the Babuyan Islands due to “Emong”.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said another LPA that is within the vicinity of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro, is less likely to develop into a tropical depression within 24 hours.

However, the combined effects of the LPA and southwest monsoon will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Bulacan, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Zambales, Bataan, Metro Manila, Rizal, northern Quezon including the Polillo Islands, Laguna, Cavite, Batangas, Palawan including Calamian Islands, Mindoro Provinces, and Antique, it added.

Under these conditions, PAGASA said isolated flash floods and rain-induced landslides are possible during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency