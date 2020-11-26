﻿LPA may extend Magat Dam’s spilling ops

Magat Dam in Northern Luzon’s Isabela province is unlikely to stop releasing excess water soon.

The expected rain from a low-pressure area (LPA) east of Northern Luzon may cause Magat Dam to keep its gate open so it can continue releasing water, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) hydrologist Sheila Schneider said.

“Within the next 24 hours, Magat may not yet close its gate,” she said Thursday.

A gate of Magat was open at a height of 1.00 meter as of 6 a.m. Thursday, she noted.

Magat Dam has been conducting spilling operations to prevent the water level from rising to an elevation that will endanger the facility.

Rains from successive onslaught of typhoons since last month increased the water flowing into Magat.

PAGASA located the LPA at 350 km east of Aurora province’s Baler municipality as of 10 a.m. Thursday.

The LPA may move west-northwest and reach Northern Luzon’s Cagayan-Isabela area on either Thursday night or Friday morning (Nov. 27), PAGASA said.

“Light to moderate to at times heavy rains will be experienced over the provinces of Isabela, Cagayan and Aurora,” PAGASA said.

PAGASA reminded communities in those areas to prepare for possible flooding and rain-induced landslides. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency