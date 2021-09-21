﻿LPA, ITCZ to bring rains over S. Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao

A low pressure area (LPA) that is embedded in the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) will trigger rains over Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said on Sunday.

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, the weather bureau said the LPA was estimated at 125 kilometers east of Catarman, Northern Samar.

PAGASA weather forecaster Grace Castañeda said the LPA has a slim chance to develop into tropical depression but the weather disturbance will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in Visayas, Bicol Region, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, Soccsksargen, and Quezon province.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to ITCZ and localized thunderstorms.

Residents in affected areas are warned against possible flash floods or landslides due to severe thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds moving southwest to southeast will blow over Visayas, Mindanao, and Palawan with slight to moderate coastal waters.

The rest of Luzon will experience light to moderate winds blowing east to northeast with slight to moderate coastal waters.

PAGASA said the maximum temperature today is 32.0 °C and the minimum temperature is 25.5 °C.

Source: Philippines News Agency