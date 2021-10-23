﻿LPA, ITCZ to bring rains over Caraga, parts of Visayas

A low pressure area (LPA) embedded along the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) will bring rains over the regions of Caraga, Eastern and Central Visayas, the weather bureau said Friday.

“The ITCZ will cause cloudy skies to prevail over these areas, while the trough of the LPA will bring rains,” Benison Estareja of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

He added that the LPA has a slim chance to develop into a tropical depression within 24 hours. However, it is forecast to bring rains over some areas in the country over the weekend.

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said the northeasterly surface windflow affecting extreme northern Luzon will cause isolated light rains over Batanes and Cagayan.

Estareja said the rest of the country would have fair weather. It will be sunny and warm until noon, and isolated rains caused by localized thunderstorms may be experienced in the afternoon or evening.

Tuguegarao and Laoag will have up to 33 °C, while Metro Manila’s temperature is up to 32 °C.

The temperature in Zamboanga will be up to 34 °C; while Davao and Iloilo will have up to 33 °C.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will prevail over northern Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas.

Source: Philippines News Agency