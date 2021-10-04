﻿LPA brings rain showers over Caraga, Davao regions

Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected over Caraga and Davao regions due to a low pressure area (LPA), the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Sunday.

In its 5 a.m. bulletin, the weather bureau said an LPA, based on all available data, was last monitored 515 kilometers east of Davao City.

It is embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to ITCZ or localized thunderstorms.

Residents in affected areas are warned against possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

PAGASA forecast light to moderate winds moving southwest to northwest will blow over Palawan with slight to moderate coastal waters.

Light to moderate winds blowing northeast to northwest will be experienced in the rest of the country with slight to moderate coastal waters.

The maximum temperature will be 32.0 °C and the minimum temperature will be 25.0 °C.

Source: Philippines News Agency