﻿LPA, 2 weather systems to bring rains in many parts of PH

A low-pressure area (LPA) and two weather systems are expected to bring rains in many parts of the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said on Sunday.

In its 5 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said the LPA as of 3 a.m. was estimated at 70 kilometers east northeast of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

The LPA and the tail-end of frontal system will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in Mimaropa, Calabarzon, Bicol Region, Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Caraga, it added.

The weather bureau warned residents in these areas of possible flash floods or landslides “during moderate to at times heavy rains.”

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region and rest of Central Luzon will have cloudy skies with light rains due to northeast monsoon, it added.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of Mindanao will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds will blow over Luzon and Western Visayas as light to moderate winds will blow over Mindanao while slight to moderate coastal waters will be seen in the rest of the country.

Sunday’s minimum temperature is 23.6°C while the maximum temperature is 30.0°C, PAGASA said.

