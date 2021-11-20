﻿Lower charges cut Nov. power rates in Bacolod, nearby areas

A decrease in generation and other charges has reduced the November residential power rates here and in five adjacent cities and municipalities under the service area of the Central Negros Electric Cooperative (Ceneco).

The average residential rate for the current billing month is lower by PHP0.1167 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) – from PHP10.1788 per kWh in October to only PHP10.0621 per kWh in November.

In a statement on Friday, Danny Pondevilla, Ceneco project supervisor and acting general manager, attributed the rate reduction to lesser generation, transmission, and system loss charges.

There were also decreases in the implementation of the time-of-use rate based on the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) directive dated Oct. 25, 2021, and in the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market June 2021 rate as provided in the ERC letter on Sept. 20, 2021, along with other pass-through charges, such as value-added tax.

Pondevilla said the charges passed through Ceneco are equivalent to PHP8.8755 per kWh of the total power rate, including the generation and transmission charges, ERC-approved adjustments, and government subsidies and taxes.

He noted that only PHP1.1866 per kWh of the power rate goes to Ceneco, and this has not increased since 2010.

The portion of the electric cooperative goes through distribution, supply, metering charges and is used for reinvestment funds for sustainable capital expenditures for its administrative and operational services.

“In monitoring the monthly electricity usage, consumers are advised to look at their kilowatt-hour consumption and not the amount. The amount may vary depending on the pass-through charges,” Pondevilla said.

Aside from Bacolod, the Ceneco service area includes the cities of Bago, Talisay, and Silay, as well as the municipalities of Murcia and Don Salvador Benedicto.

