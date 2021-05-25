﻿Low vaccine hesitancy noted in Lanao Norte town

Residents in the Lanao del Norte town of Kauswagan have an “accepting attitude” towards getting a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine shot, its local chief executive said Tuesday.

During the Network Briefing News with Communications Secretary Martin Andanar, Mayor Rommel Arnado said based on their consultation and screening with hundreds of vaccinees, only two persons were hesitant in getting the jabs.

“We can’t avoid that there will be hesitations (among the public), but most of the people here believe that if it comes from the government, it (the vaccines) won’t have bad effects,” Arnado said.

Arnado also said his constituents still rely on radio and “rekorida” or a mobile public announcement system to disseminate correct information about Covid-19 vaccines.

As of Tuesday, there are already 611 vaccinated individuals in the town, 355 of whom are senior citizens, while another 100 are set for inoculation within the week, Arnado said.

Arnado said the inoculations may be slower because of the availability of supplies, but assured that “we are getting there.”

The town has a population of 26,278 based on the 2015 census.

