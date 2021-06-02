﻿Low-priced consumer items offered at DTI-Bulacan’s caravan

The Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) provincial office in Bulacan conducted a three-day in-store Diskwento Caravan in several localities as part of its continuing efforts to give consumers access to affordable basic goods amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Mary Grace Reyes, information officer of DTI-Bulacan, said some big supermarkets in the province participated in the caravan that ended on Wednesday.

“Among the basic necessities sold at cost by the participating stores during the three days caravan were sugar, canned sardines, instant noodles, coffee, soap, detergents, candles, bread, salt, condiments, and cooking oil,” Reyes said in an interview.

Librada Estrella, OIC division chief of DTI-Bulacan, said the Diskwento Caravan is one of the initiatives of the DTI that is intended to provide an opportunity for consumers to buy basic and prime commodities at discounted prices.

“Products are priced lower than their suggested retail prices and sometimes are being sold in packs or with freebies, which provides savings to consumers. The activity also aims to continue providing affordable basic goods to the public in areas affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” Estrella said in a statement.

She noted that the concept of the “in-store” Diskwento Caravan is different from the usual caravans being organized by the agency.

Instead of the previous activities wherein exhibitors and consumers were gathered in one place, usually an outdoor setting, she said the “in-store” caravan was placed inside supermarkets.

The participating stores themselves served as the organizer/exhibitor selling selected products at discounted prices.

“The purpose of this concept is to bring the caravan closer to the consumers without compromising their safety,” Estrella said.

The DTI believes that supermarkets and hypermarkets are the safest venues for the conduct of the activity.

“Aside from the fact, that they are also one of the most compliant establishments when it comes to following the minimum public health standards being enforced by the government,” Estrella noted.

The stores that participated in the caravan were SM supermarkets including the Marilao SM Hypermart, Baliwag SM Hypermart, Pulilan SM Hypermart, and City of San Jose del Monte SM Supermarket; Robinsons Supermarkets, Puregold, Save More, and Walter Mart.

Source: Philippines News Agency