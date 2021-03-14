﻿louder to extend Bangsamoro transition phase

Extending the transition phase of the Bangsamoro government for at least three more years will ensure a stable normalization process among former combatants in Mindanao.

On Friday, members of the Bangsamoro People’s Coalition staged a rally in front of the Mendiola Peace Arch in Manila, urging the government to extend the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA).

The multisectoral groups also called on Congress to expedite the amendment of laws postponing the elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

The transition plan for the region is set to be completed in 2022. However, due to disruptions brought by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, regional leaders are pushing to extend the Bangsamoro transition phase until 2025.

Lawyer Maisara Dandamun-Latiph, a BTA parliament member, said the uncertainties posed by the public health crisis have affected the operations of the Bangsamoro government to fully establish the provisions of the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL).

Three more years will be enough for the BTA to cope with the challenges and those posed by the pandemic as it is currently polishing the BOL which requires the passage of several legal codes for the region, she said.

The transition body is focusing on the BOL codes covering the administrative, civil service, education, local government, revenue, elections, and laws for non-Moro residents or the indigenous peoples.

Latiph said the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) must be given a chance to finish what it started as a partner of the government for pushing long-lasting peace.

“Those that have been started by the MILF will continue until all the laws mentioned in the Bangsamoro Organic Law for the operation of the regular government will be established so that in the regular election, all the laws are already there and they can operate in the Bangsamoro government smoothly because the laws are already there,” she added in an interview.

Provision of quality services, legislation

Diamila Disiban-Ramos, also a BTA parliament member, said there’s no time to rush at the expense of quality legislations and public service.

“We should also be reminded that ours is a new form of government, still in its infancy. We cannot rush everything at the expense of quality legislations and public service,” she said in a statement.

Ramos noted that Bangsamoro people deserve to be assured of better and polished services.

“The future and success of BARMM starts from this transition, it starts from here, from us. We should always put the interest of the general public above our own personal interest. Rather, we should work together and see what’s best for our people,” she said.

Ramos said the prevailing health crisis has affected the decommissioning process which is a vital part of normalization phase in the region, particularly among former combatants.

“As much as we want to finish our mandate within the given timeline as provided in the BOL, this pandemic has shifted our priorities as we have to put premium consideration on the well-being of the general public — especially the health and safety of our constituents in the BARMM,” she said.

During the peace rally, the Bangsamoro People’s Coalition urged lawmakers to amend the Bangsamoro Organic Law, based on Resolution No. 93 issued by the BTA on November 17, 2020, to extend the three-year transition period to June 30, 2025.

“The BTA’s extension to at least three more years will allow continuity of harmonious and productive partnership of the Philippine government and MILF in the implementation of the provisions of the peace agreement,” they said.

The groups urged President Rodrigo Duterte to certify the passage of the measure as urgent.

Source: Philippines News Agency