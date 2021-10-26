﻿Lotto ticket sold in Parañaque bags P32.9-M jackpot

A ticket sold in Parañaque City bagged the PHP32.9 million jackpot prize draw of the 6/42 Lotto on Saturday night.

In an advisory on Sunday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said the lucky bettor guessed the winning combination 42-03-41-19-01-07 with a jackpot of PHP32,981,785. The ticket was purchased in Parañaque City.

To claim the check, the bettor must go to PCSO’s main office in Mandaluyong City and present the winning ticket and two ID cards, the PCSO said.

It added that 63 other bettors who guessed five out of the six two-digit winning combinations won PHP24,000 each.

About 2,062 bettors got PHP800 each for getting four of the winning combinations while 25,603 bettors won PHP20 each for guessing three right combinations.

The 6/42 Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

PCSO general manager Royina Garma urged the public to keep on patronizing PCSO games to generate more funds for health programs, medical assistance and services, and charities.

Source: Philippines News Agency