﻿Lotto ops resume in MECQ zones: PCSO

Lotto operations will resume in areas under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ), the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said on Saturday.

In an advisory, the PCSO said this came as the National Capital Region (NCR) and Laguna have been placed under the less strict quarantine status from August 21 to 31 while Bataan will also be placed under MECQ from August 23 until the end of the month.

All gaming operations in these areas shall be in full capacity, it added.

“The gaming public is reminded to observe existing health and safety protocols. PCSO gaming operations in other areas shall follow the respective LGU quarantine classification and health and safety guidelines,” the agency said.

Meanwhile, a lone bettor from Zamboanga del Norte bagged the PHP24 million jackpot prize draw of the Mega Lotto 6/45 on Friday night.

The lucky bettor guessed the winning combination 34-03-09-10-08-32 with a jackpot of PHP24,320,079.80. The ticket was purchased in Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte.

To claim the check, the bettor must go to PCSO’s main office in Mandaluyong City and present the winning ticket and two ID cards.

Eleven other bettors who guessed five out of the six two-digit winning combinations won PHP32,000 each, the PCSO said.

About 639 bettors got PHP1,000 each for getting four of the winning combinations while 12,333 bettors won PHP30 each for guessing three right combinations.

The 6/45 Lotto is drawn every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Source: Philippines News Agency