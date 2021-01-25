﻿Lotto bettor from Cavite wins P20-M jackpot

A lone bettor from Dasmariñas, Cavite has won the jackpot prize of PHP20 million on Saturday’s lotto draw.

In an advisory on Sunday, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) general manager Royina Garma said the winner bagged the PHP20,130,966.60 jackpot prize of the regular Lotto 6/42 draw.

He said 56 bettors who guessed five out of the six-digit winning combination — 05-02-12-26-28-04 — won second prize and will receive PHP24,000 each.

The Lotto 6/42 draw is held every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

The bettor is advised to present the winning ticket and two valid ID cards to claim her/his check at the PCSO’s main office in Mandaluyong City.

Garma urged the public to patronize PCSO games to generate more funds which will be used to assist more Filipinos.

The PCSO serves as the principal government agency for raising and providing funds for health programs, medical assistance and services, and charities of national character.

Source: Philippines News agency