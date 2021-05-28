﻿Lot donation talks for Bacolod City General Hospital underway

Talks are ongoing between the city government and certain groups interested to donate a property that will serve as the site of the Bacolod City General Hospital.

Mayor Evelio Leonardia said Friday the city would seriously pursue prospective lot donors after the proposed legislation for the establishment of the hospital was approved by the Senate earlier this week.

“In coordination with Congressman Greg (Gasataya), we hope to finalize soon a deed of donation of an appropriate area,” he added.

Leonardia, however, did not yet provide specific details on the donors and the location of the property.

On Wednesday, Gasataya said House of Representatives Bill 6731, which he authored, and its counterpart, Senate Bill 1647, filed by Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri hurdled second reading.

He said the Senate has allotted a budget of PHP600 million for the establishment of the Bacolod City General Hospital, which will be included in the 2022 General Appropriations Act under the Health Facilities Enhancement Program of the Department of Health (DOH).

“I had first-hand experience of how difficult it is having a sick family member and barely having the means to pay for hospitalization. This is why we made health care and medical assistance our priority in Congress,” Gasataya said.

Leonardia gave credit to Gasataya and Zubiri for their sponsorship of the bills.

He also acknowledged the support of Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, who chairs the Senate committee on health.

Leonardia said Go called him on Thursday to inform him about the approval of the bill on the creation of the Bacolod City General Hospital.

“I pointed out to Senator Bong that this is good news for Bacolod and that Grupo Progreso had this among its campaign promises in 2019,” he said.

Go is confident of the Senate’s final approval although the bill will still pass the bicameral committee and third reading, Leonardia said.

He added that he requested the senator that the amount allocated for the establishment of the hospital be maximized to unburden the finances of the city government.

“Eventually, it should operate as a partnership between the DOH and the local government unit,” Leonardia said.

Source: Philippines News Agency