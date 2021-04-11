﻿Los Baños imposes mandatory isolation of suspected Covid-19 cases

To further curb the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases here, Mayor Tony Kalaw has issued an executive order (EO) imposing mandatory isolation of people suspected to have the disease.

In EO 23, Kalaw has authorized this town’s municipal health office to track those who have exhibited Covid-19 symptoms and quickly isolate them for treatment and monitoring.

Those who will not adhere to the rules set for mandatory isolation may be arrested, have their permit to operate their businesses revoked, and lose their professional licenses.

If the violator is a government official, the Civil Service Commission might suspend or even revoke his or her civil service eligibility.

Those tested positive for Covid-19 will be asked to be placed under quarantine or else they may be arrested as well.

The EO is in line with Republic Act 11332 or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act.

Anyone who will be found violating the law will either be slapped with a fine ranging from PHP20,000 to PHP50,000, get imprisoned from one to six months, or a combination of both penalties.

The EO was placed in line with the reimposition of the enhanced community quarantine in the entire province of Laguna as part of the so-called NCR Plus area that also includes the National Capital Region, Bulacan, Cavite, and Rizal.

In a Facebook post, the town’s total recoveries increased to 824 after reporting 37 new recoveries on Monday.

Los Baños has also logged four new confirmed Covid-19 cases, bringing the number of active cases to 129.

No fatality has been announced, keeping the count of those who passed away due to Covid-19 in this town at 39.

On the other hand, the number of suspected cases has slightly decreased to 11, but the number of probable cases rose to 21.

Only one barangay here, Bagong Silang, has remained Covid-19 free and even without a suspected or probable case.

Source: Philippines News Agency