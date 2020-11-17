﻿Lorenzana OK with NDRRMC control of dams during typhoons

Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Tuesday is fine with the proposal to put the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) in charge of dam discharge protocols in times of calamities and typhoons.

Lorenzana, who is NDRRMC chair, said the proposal raised by Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Año, is a good one so that there will be no finger-pointing once something goes wrong.

“We will take the responsibility kung magkakamali kami (We will take the responsibility if we go wrong),” he said during a chance interview with reporters.

With recurring typhoons in the Philippines, Lorenzana said the NDRRMC having authority on the release of dam waters in times of calamity or typhoons is a good idea as they can order the gradual release before the arrival of typhoons, especially strong ones.

He added that the National Irrigation Authority (NIA) will have full control of the dams in normal situations.

Año earlier recommended the measure after noting the lack of central authority that could have implemented a systematic dam discharge in areas in Region 2 which were hit by heavy flooding due to the effects of Typhoon Ulysses last week.

Magat Dam officials earlier said that prompt water releases are crucial in maintaining the integrity of the reservoirs and preventing more devastating floods.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY