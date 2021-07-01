﻿Loose firearms owners in NegOcc urged to surrender guns

BACOLOD CITY – The Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (NOCPPO) has called on owners of unlicensed firearms anew to turn over their guns to the nearest police station or face charges.

Col. Romy Palgue, police provincial director, issued the appeal in a statement on Thursday as the NOCPPO kicked off the two-day license to own and possess firearms and firearms registration caravan in Cadiz City.

“This is a stern warning against those engaging in the sale and possession of loose firearms. Those possessing (unlicensed firearms) should surrender them to avoid facing the full force of the law,” Palgue said.

On the night of June 29, a joint police team arrested suspected loose firearms dealer Demosthenes Fernandez, 58, during an entrapment operation at a restaurant in Hinigaran town.

The NOCPPO reported that the former police officer, a resident of Villa Angela Subdivision in this city, communicated with town police chief Maj. Jake Barila regarding the sale of caliber 9mm Ingram submachine gun with two magazines and the operation was launched which led to his arrest.

The suspect yielded six long and short firearms, 245 rounds of ammunition, and 19 magazines.

Fernandez, who is under the custody of Hinigaran Municipal Police Station (MPS), has been charged for violation of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition.

The operation was conducted by personnel of Hinigaran MPS, 2nd Negros Occidental Provincial Mobile Force Company, and NOCPPO Provincial Intelligence Unit.

Source: Philippines News Agency