﻿Lone bettor from Valenzuela bags P6-M lotto jackpot

A bettor from Valenzuela City bagged the more than PHP5.9-million jackpot prize of the 6/42 Lotto draw on Saturday night, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) announced Sunday.

The bettor guessed the winning combination 26-05-42-32-15-19 and will take home PHPP5,940,000.

It marked the fourth time this month that a lone bettor became an instant millionaire.

A Leyte bettor similarly bagged PHP5.94 million in Thursday’s 6/42; one from Barotac Nuevo, Iloilo pocketed PHP35 million from the Mega Lotto 6/45 on Wednesday; and the 6/42 draw on Oct. 23 also turned a Parañaque City bettor into a millionaire with PHP32.9 million.

To claim the check, the bettor must go to the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City and present the winning ticket and two identification cards.

Twenty-five other bettors guessed five numbers and won PHP24,000 each while 1,348 bettors got PHP800 each for getting four numbers.

A total of 19,540 bettors won PHP20 each for guessing three right digits.

The 6/42 Lotto draw is held every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Source: Philippines News Agency