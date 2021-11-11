﻿Lone bettor bags P15.8-M lotto jackpot

For the third time this month, a lone bettor bagged the PHP15-million jackpot prize during Tuesday night’s draw of the Super Lotto 6/49, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said Wednesday.

The bettor, who purchased the lucky ticket in Quezon City, guessed the winning combination 21-41-19-01-08-38 with a jackpot of PHP15,840,000.

Ten other bettors guessed five out of the six two-digit winning combinations and won PHP50,000 each, the PCSO said.

About 671 bettors got PHP1,200 each for getting four of the winning combinations while 13,699 bettors won PHP50 each for guessing three right combinations.

The 6/49 Super Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday.

During Saturday night’s draw, a lone bettor from Misamis Oriental became an instant millionaire after winning the PHP8.24 million jackpot of the Lotto 6/42.

During the November 4 draw, a sole bettor from San Carlos City, Pangasinan also bagged the PHP125 million jackpot prize of the Super Lotto 6/49.

PCSO general manager Royina Garma urged the public to keep on patronizing the PCSO’s games to generate more funds for health programs, medical assistance and services, and charities.

The PCSO serves as the principal government agency for raising and providing funds for health programs, medical assistance and services, and charities of national character.

Source: Philippines News Agency