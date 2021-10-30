﻿Local absentee voting application deadline set March 7, 2022

Workers who would not be able to vote in the actual May 9, 2022 polls can file their applications for local absentee voting (LAV) until March next year, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said on Friday.

In Resolution No. 10725, the poll body said individuals who like to be part of the LAV must file their duly accomplished forms (LAV Form No. 01) not later than March 7, 2022.

The people who may avail of LAV are government officials and employees, including members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and the Philippine National Police (PNP) as well as members of the media, media practitioners including their technical and support staff (media voters) who are duly registered voters.

For government workers, they may submit their application forms before their heads of offices/supervisors/commanders/officers next-in-rank.

Media workers can submit their applications before the Office of the Regional Election Director (ORED) of the National Capital Region (NCR) in case of highly urbanized cities in the NCR, including Pateros, Office of the City Election Officer (OCRO) in case of highly urbanized or independent cities outside the NCR and Offices of the Provincial Election Supervisor (OPES) for other areas.

The poll body added that the application form for media voters must be accompanied by certification accomplished by the heads of media entities to whom the applicants belong attesting that they are bona fide members of the media entity and that they may not be able to vote due to the performance of their functions in covering and reporting the conduct of elections.

For freelance journalists who do not work full time for any media company but were hired by different media companies for election coverage, they must present Certification under oath stating that they have valid assignments from the bona fide media organization, attaching proof of such fact.

As for online publishers, the Comelec requires them to present corresponding certifications under oath stating that they are acting in pursuit of gathering and distributing online election content, indicating thereto the URL of the online publication or blog showing their names or listing the applicants as part of the reporting team.

Under LAV, voters are allowed to vote for national positions; i.e., president, vice president, senators and party-list Representatives, in places where they are not registered voters but where they are temporarily assigned to perform election duties on election day, or in case of media, who will not be able to vote due to the performance of their functions in covering and reporting on the elections.

They are allowed to vote any day from April 27 to 29, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“In case of voting of government officials and employees, members of the AFP and PNP, the heads of offices/ supervisors/commanders or officers next-in-rank shall designate, not later than April 12, 2022, the place of voting, where the voters shall converge to vote, with written notice upon the Municipal/City/District Election Officer who or whose representative will supervise the conduct of voting. Copy of said written notice shall be furnished the Committee on Local Absentee Voting (CLAV). The heads of offices/ supervisors/commanders or officers next-in-rank shall ensure that the place of voting so designated shall be final,” the poll body said.

“In case of media voters, voting shall be at the Comelec Office where they filed their applications to avail of the local absentee voting under the supervision of the City Election Officer (CEO), Provincial Election Supervisor (PES) or RED as the case may be,” it added.

The LAV will adopt a manual system of elections where the voting, counting, and canvassing are done manually.

Source: Philippines News Agency