﻿Livelihood program available for Antique’s displaced families

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will be extending the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) to 196 families who returned to Antique under the Balik Probinsya, Bagong Pag-Asa (BP2) program.

Ella Jay Contreras, in-charge of the DSWD Regional Office 6 Balik Probinsya, Bagong Pag-asa program, said in an interview Friday they are now in the process of validating and profiling the 196 families.

“We are validating and profiling the 196 returning families in the six municipalities who had been displaced due to coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19),” she said.

The displaced families were from six municipalities namely; Belison with five; San Jose de Buenavista, 12; Caluya, 36; Barbaza, 37; Hamtic, 47; and Culasi with 59.

Once validated each family is entitled to receive a grant up to a maximum of PHP50,000 early next year.

She also said the families mostly were asking for capital for their grocery stores, hog-raising, poultry, and food vending business.

The program is intended for those families intending to settle for good in their home provinces.

“Those qualified are from the highly urbanized cities like Metro Manila but because they were laid off from work, they would now like to reside back in their home province,” Contreras added.

In a separate interview, Barbaza Municipal Social Welfare and Development Officer (MSWDO) Prechie Alavata said the displaced families in their municipality were previously working in Metro Manila, Baguio City, and Boracay Island in Aklan province and came home between May 2020 and September 2021.

“The families came home for there had been no more jobs for them due to Covid-19,” she said.

When they first arrived in Barbaza, they were given food packs by the municipal government.

However, they need a sustainable livelihood as they will be staying for good in the province, she added.

Source: Philippines News Agency