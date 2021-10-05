﻿Liquor ban still up in CDO despite GCQ status

Liquor ban is still in effect here even if the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) quarantine classification has been lowered to general community quarantine (GCQ) with heightened alert for the entire month.

Lawyer Jose Edgardo Uy, chief of the city’s Regulatory and Compliance Board, posted on Facebook on Monday that serving alcoholic drinks in eateries, fast foods restaurants, and other establishments remains prohibited.

“In case of violations, the operators and customers of these establishments will be penalized,” he said, replying to a query if the ban still holds.

Uy also cited City Ordinance No. 5113 that prohibits drinking intoxicating beverages in public places.

“Selling or buying of alcoholic drinks during curfew hours (9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next day) is still in effect, hence violators (sellers and buyers) will be apprehended and meted out the applicable penalties,” he said.

“Covid-19 is still very much in our midst and it is incumbent upon each one of us to comply with regulations for the right reason, not for fear of apprehension” he added.

Last week, Mayor Oscar Moreno warned that the lowering of quarantine classification from modified enhanced community quarantine to GCQ should not make the public complacent in observing minimum public health standards.

“Let us not be reckless. Let us not be complacent and let us not sacrifice the health of our people. Until the last virus is gone, the war is not yet over, and the battle (against Covid-19) still rages on,” he said in an online briefer.

Source: Philippines News Agency