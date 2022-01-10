﻿Lingayen mayor has Covid-19

Mayor Leopoldo Bataoil of this town has tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) and has gone into isolation.

In a message on Friday, Bataoil said he underwent a reverse transcription – polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test when he started coughing.

“Minarapat kong alamin na sana ito’y dahil lang sa pagod o sa panahon, para na rin sa kapakanan ng bawat isa, lalo na ng aking mga kababayan (I decided to confirm if this is just due to fatigue or the weather for the welfare of everyone, especially my townmates),” he said.

Bataoil called on those whom he had close contact with in the past days to monitor for possible symptoms of Covid-19 and immediately isolate if they experience any.

“At the moment, I have no severe symptoms, except for mild cough,” he said.

He said he has coordinated with contact tracers while his office was closed on Friday for disinfection and would reopen on Monday.

“Mag-ingat ang lahat dahil tunay pong hindi biro ang virus lalo na ang mabilis na pag-akyat muli ng mga kaso dulot ng Omicron variant (Let us all take care as the virus is no joke, especially the escalation of cases due to the Omicron variant),” the former police officer and congressman said.

He said despite being in isolation, he would be in constant coordination with department heads to ensure continuous services to their constituents.

Source: Philippines News Agency