﻿Lineman dies of electrocution in Pangasinan town

A 45-year-old lineman died of electrocution while two others were hurt on Wednesday at Barangay Poblacion in this town.

In an interview on Thursday, Pangasinan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) information officer Maj. Arturo Melchor Jr. identified the victim as Jonel John Salinas, a resident of Barangay Pao, Manaoag town.

“Salinas and his two other co-workers Aron Agbayani, 21, and Rienel Gaudiano, 24, both from Plaridel, Bulacan, were installing a concrete post of a telecommunication company when the post accidentally came in contact with a high voltage electric wire that resulted in their electrocution,” he said.

Melchor said the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital but Salinas was declared dead on arrival.

“The two other linemen sustained minor injuries,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency