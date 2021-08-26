﻿Lightning strike eyed as cause of Visayas-wide blackout

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) has fully restored power in affected areas in the Visayas that experienced a partial system blackout late Friday night.

The power interruption is caused by a flash of lightning that struck NGCP Cebu-Quiot-Colon line just before midnight caused power interruptions across Cebu, Leyte, Samar, and Bohol, according to the NGCP notice sent to reporters on Saturday.

The first loads were restored at 12:52 a.m. and majority of loads were back at 5:48 a.m.

The NGCP is expediting the re-energization of its Isabel Substation, which serves parts of Leyte under Leyte V Electric Cooperative, the firm’s notice said.

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi asks the NGCP early Saturday to immediately address the partial system blackout being experienced by electricity consumers in the Visayas.

Vax storage unaffected by power outage

The power interruption did not affect the storage of vaccines in Eastern Visayas, the Department of Health regional office in Tacloban City said.

DOH regional information officer Jelyn Lopez-Malibago said cold storage facilities of DOH and hospitals have generators that automatically run during power outages.

“So far we have not received reports from hospitals that their vaccine supplies are affected. Besides these facilities have generators too,” Malibago said.

As of August 19, at least 97.76 percent of the available doses have been distributed, equating to 969,446 out of 991,670 doses received by Eastern Visayas.

A total of 782,899 doses have been administered with only 208,771 doses of vaccines stored by DOH and health facilities.

Source: Philippines News Agency