﻿‘Libreng Sakay’ relaunched in Zambo for front-liners, APORs

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) in Region 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula) announced Wednesday that they relaunched the “Libreng Sakay (Free Rides)” program for front-line and essential workers in the region.

Entitled to avail of the program in going to their workplace and hospital zones are the health care workers and authorized persons outside residence (APORs).

The LTFRB-9 said in a statement posted on its Facebook page there will be four bus trips from Monday to Saturday with a 25-passenger capacity each from this city to Pagadian City and vice-versa.

“The free rides will help lessen our expenses in reporting to our work station,” said Eric Tan, an employee of one of the government’s regional offices in Pagadian City.

The departure time for the trips from this city, through the Integrated Bus Terminal, to Pagadian City will be 8 a.m., 10 a.m., noon; and 3 p.m.

The departure schedule from Pagadian City to this city are 3 a.m.; 5 a.m.; 10 a.m.; and 1 p.m.

The LTFRB said there are also free rides from the city proper to Barangay Labuan and vice-versa through the D’ Biel Transport Company.

Barangay Labuan is where the Labuan General Hospital is located. The facility is one of the Department of Health (DOH)-retained hospitals in this city.

Meanwhile, the DOTr and LTFRB said more units will be launched in the coming days for traditional public utility jeeps and utility van express covering five routes in this city.

The city government lauded LTFRB Regional Director Johnson Almazan for the Libreng Sakay in this city, which forms part of the Service Contracting Program that was initially under Republic Act 11494 or the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act.

It is among the government’s coronavirus disease 2019 response and recovery interventions, providing for temporary livelihood to displaced workers in the transportation industry.

Source: Philippines News Agency