﻿LGUs urged to strictly monitor Covid-19 response indicators

Local government units (LGUs) are urged Monday to strictly monitor their respective Covid-19 response indicators, after restrictions in the so-called National Capital Region Plus areas have been eased anew to general community quarantine (GCQ).

“Hindi po dapat maging hudyat na maaari na ulit maging kampante sa pagsunod sa (This should not be a signal for us to be complacent in the observation of) minimum public health standards,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an online media briefing.

While the health care utilization rate and intensive care unit utilization rate of the NCR are already in the “safe” zone, Vergeire warned that the areas, consisting of Metro Manila and the provinces of Rizal, Bulacan, Cavite and Laguna, remain in high risk for case surge.

“Nanawagan po tayo sa ating mga local chief executives na mahigpit at mahusay po ipatupad ang mga stratehiya para patuloy na ma-decongest ang mga facilities at lubos na mapababa ang mga kaso (We call on the chief executives to strictly and properly implement the strategies to continuously decongest the facilities and reduce the number of cases),” she said.

“Ang pinaka-importante na (The most important) PDITR [Prevent-Detect-Isolate-Treat-Reintegrate] response is to shorten the detection to isolation to just 5.5 days because according to our experts, this can reduce our cases by as much as two-thirds,” she added.

From May 15 to May 31, the entire NCR Plus is under GCQ, but this time with stricter restrictions. Movement in the areas would be limited to essential travel and public transportation remains operational.

Indoor dine-in services would be allowed at 20 percent venue or seating capacity while outdoor or al fresco dining at 50 percent capacity.

Outdoor tourist attractions could reopen at 30 percent capacity and provided strict adherence to minimum public health standards must be observed.

Personal care services – salons, parlors, and beauty clinics – could also operate at 30 percent capacity.

