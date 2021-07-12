﻿LGUs urged to encourage more elderlies to get Covid-19 vax

– The Department of Health Western Visayas Center for Health Development (DOH WV CHD) is calling on local government units (LGUs) to encourage more senior citizens to submit to inoculation as their sector has a low accomplishment rate in the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination rollout.

Dr. Bea Camille Natalaray, in a virtual presser on Monday, said of the 807,165 master-listed elderlies in the region, only 145,433 have been vaccinated as of July 11, 2021 based on the report of the Regional Vaccination Operation Center (RVOC).

“Probably we need to convince our senior citizens because we can see that many of them need to be vaccinated,” she said, noting that the figures represent a mere 18.02 percent of the target.

In Aklan, 16,014 have availed of their first dose and 4,295 have completed two doses out of the 60, 201 master-listed senior citizens.

Antique recorded 8,459 recipients of the first dose and 4,174 for the second dose out of its target 50,783 elderlies.

Out of the 81,450 master-listed eligible senior citizens in Capiz, 13,512 have been administered with their first dose and 2,529 for the second dose.

Iloilo province was able to vaccinate 37,342 and 10,034 for the first and second dose, respectively, out of the 236,055 eligible senior citizens.

Further, 4,280 and 1,193 of the 20, 896 master-listed senior citizens availed of the first and second dose, respectively.

In Iloilo City, out of the 35, 544 master-listed elderlies, 19,027 and 3,421 were given their first and second doses, respectively.

Negros Occidental has recorded 33,441 and 4,526 vaccinees for the first and second doses out of the total 256, 577 senior citizens.

Bacolod City, on the other hand, has vaccinated 13,358 for the first dose and 2,628 for the second dose, respectively, out of its 66,659 master-listed elderlies.

The RVOC report showed that 481,817 or 9.25 percent of the over 5.2 million total target population in Western Visayas have been vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Natalaray said more than 90 percent of vaccines allocated in the region has been utilized or given to the target population.

Based on their projection, from July 18 to 24, the region needs to allocate 106,628 doses that can still be covered by the current available supply of 171, 015 doses.

“We have an excess of 64,387 from our July 18 to 24 due,” she said.

However, Natalaray said the region needs vaccine replenishment for the July 25 to 31 inoculation activities.

Source: Philippines News Agency