﻿LGUs told to hold rapid damage assessment on effects of ‘Maring’

Local government units (LGUs) affected by the southwest monsoon enhanced by Tropical Storm Maring are advised to convene for their rapid damage assessment and needs analysis (RDANA) to carry out immediate and appropriate interventions.

Cindy Ferrer, spokesperson for the Western Visayas Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC), in an interview Wednesday said they can also request for augmentation, especially food packs from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and necessary logistical support.

“LGUs are still the one providing assistance to their affected families. They should continue with post-disaster assessment because that will be their basis for reporting and assistance from the DSWD,” she said.

The municipal disaster risk reduction and management office (MDRRMO) of the municipality of Tigbauan, Iloilo in its report furnished to the RDRRMC said as of Oct. 12, eight of their coastal barangays were flooded affecting 883 households.

Seventy-one houses were partially damaged and nine were destroyed while 10 motorized bancas were wrecked and 24 needing repairs.

In Guimbal, 38 people were displaced in three affected barangays after 10 houses were partially damaged while three were destroyed.

Most of the houses, she said, were damaged due to huge coastal waves.

On the other hand, Antique and Negros Occidental have reported landslide and coastal erosions.

A landslide at Purok Kulasi, Barangay Kamaliskis in Don Salvador Benedicto in Negros Occidental has partially damaged an establishment in the area.

The MDRRMO of Valderrama in Antique also reported a rain-induced landslide along the road straddling Barangays Bunsod and Buluangan.

In Belison, still in Antique, a coastal erosion was reported at Barangay Ipil as a result of the huge coastal waves enhanced by a high tide that damaged two houses.

“We are not expecting further effects of the tropical storm but the public, especially those living along the coastlines, are advised to be vigilant due to the southwest monsoon that may bring heavy rains,” Ferrer added.

They are continuously monitoring for any possible weather disturbances that may enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility such as a tropical depression and a low-pressure area.

Source: Philippines News Agency