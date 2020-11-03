﻿LGUs may augment calamity funds from nat’l agencies: Palace

Local government units can request for additional funds from various government agencies to respond to the effects of Super Typhoon Rolly, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

In a Palace briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said LGUs with depleted calamity funds due to coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) can ask for augmentation support through the quick response funds (QRF) from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Office of Civil Defense (OCD), Department of Health (DOH), and Department of Agriculture (DA).

Other agencies with QRF allocations include the Department of Education (DepEd), Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), and National Electrification Administration (NEA).

“‘Yung mga lokal na pamahalaan bagamat hindi pwede na directly ma-replenish ng national government ‘yung kanilang naubos na calamity funds, pupwede silang humingi ng augmentation sa mga national agencies na meron pong quick response funds (While the national government cannot directly replenish the local government’s depleted calamity funds, they can ask for augmentation from national agencies with quick response funds),” Roque said.

Roque, meanwhile, noted that the national government has PHP3.622 billion worth of calamity funds to help those affected by the super typhoon.

“Gaya ng sinabi ni [Budget] Secretary [Wendel] Avisado kahapon, meron tayong PHP3.622 billion available na pondo sa NDRRMC [National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council] (Just like what Secretary Avisado said yesterday, we have PHP3.622 billion worth of funds available from the NDRRMC),” Roque said.

Avisado explained that the money was the remainder of the PHP16-billion National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund (NDRRMF), which was augmented by PHP5 billion under the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act, or Bayanihan 2.

