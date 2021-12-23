﻿LGUs enjoined to hold vaccination on weekends

Malacañang on Wednesday enjoined local government units (LGUs) in areas not affected by Typhoon Odette to ramp up their vaccination efforts, including on weekends.

This was after acting Presidential Spokesperson, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, said the national government is sticking to its goal of fully vaccinating 54 million Filipinos by yearend despite the postponement of vaccination in typhoon-hit areas.

“All local (vaccination operation centers) shall be provided with new targets to meet the goal of vaccinating 54 million and are enjoined to ramp up the administration of Covid-19 vaccines until Dec. 31, 2021, including weekends,” Nograles said in a Palace press briefing.

He explained that changes in vaccination targets of LGUs were done to consider what is happening on the ground after the typhoon.

“Ibig sabihin (this means), we are mindful, aware, and sensitive to the realities on the ground, especially para du’n sa mga tinamaan ng (to those affected by) Typhoon Odette. And we know that local government units na tinamaan ng (hit by) Typhoon Odette will still be very busy in all their repair, rehab, recovery efforts para sa kanilang mga kababayan (for their constituents),” Nograles said. “Those na hindi masyado o hindi gaano apektado doon sa pananalasa nitong (not severely affected by) Typhoon Odette, we will call upon them to ramp up the vaccination efforts.”

He noted that typhoon-hit LGUs could resume inoculation after prioritizing rehabilitation efforts.

“To those affected by Typhoon Odette, of course, the priority will be their rehab and recovery pero (but) if as soon as they’re ready, if they’re ready within the year, and makita naman po natin na makayanan din po natin na bigyan ng konting (if we see that we could give them a little) push for the vaccination efforts doon (there), we will do the same,” he said.

The Philippines aims to fully vaccinate more than 54 million Filipinos by yearend through the second phase of its simultaneous vaccination drive against Covid-19, “Bayanihan, Bakunahan”.

As of Tuesday, 58.71 percent of the country’s target population or more than 45 million Filipinos are fully vaccinated.

The first “Bayanihan, Bakunahan” was held from November 29 to December 1 and was extended until December 3 in some areas.

Phase 2 of the vaccination drive kicked off on December 15, but typhoon-hit areas have yet to hold their “Bayanihan, Bakunahan” campaign.

Source: Philippines News Agency