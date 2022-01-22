﻿LGUs’ data on unvaxxed to help identify areas needing more jabs

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Friday cited the need to consolidate the number of vaccinated and unvaccinated persons to determine the number of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) jabs needed in a certain area.

In a Laging Handa briefing, DILG Undersecretary for Barangay Affairs Martin Diño said this is among the reasons why village officials have been ordered to do an inventory of unvaccinated persons.

Citing that some persons were already vaccinated outside of their localities, he said this can help identify areas that have an excess supply of Covid-19 jabs, which he said can be transported to other areas that need it.

“Kung sobra ang bakuna sa NCR (National Capital Region) pwede na dalhin ito sa mga probinsiya (If there is an excess of the vaccine in NCR this can be brought to the provinces),’’ Diño said in a Laging Handa briefing.

Diño added that this will also answer the clamors of local chief executives (LCEs) in the provinces for more vaccine supplies, citing that some of them complained that only the NCR was prioritized in the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines last year.

Diño, meanwhile, lauded LGUs that implemented creative ways to convince unvaccinated residents to avail themselves of the jabs.

In particular, he cited the move of the Quezon City government to give cash incentives to unvaccinated vendors in exchange for getting vaccinated, to compensate for their lost income.

Diño also insisted that the unvaccinated barangay captains should either resign or take a leave of absence from their posts if they themselves do not want to get vaccinated.

“Sinabi ko na mga barangay officials na hindi bakunado at saka yung halimbawa lahat ng barangay officials kung ayaw niyo talaga ay mag leave kayo kasi papaano natin ipapatupad ang isang batas na tayo mismo ang medyo may violation. Halimbawa sasabihin mo ‘no vax no labas’ tapos sasabihin ni kapitan hindi ka puwede lumabas dahil wala ka pa vaccine mukha yatang ikaw pa ang hindi bakunado pagkatapos anlakas ng loob mo na manita (I told barangay officials who are not vaccinated, ‘If you do not want to ge the jabs, take a leave. How will you enforce the law if you are the first to violate it? For instance, you say ‘no vax, no labs’. It seems you have the audacity to call out those unvaccinated when you are also one of them),” he said.

Diño also warned that even barangay captains can be arrested pursuant to their local ordinances. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency